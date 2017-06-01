Gangland shooting victim named as Michael Keogh

The victim of yesterday's gangland shooting in Dublin has been named locally as 37-year-old Michael Keogh.

He was shot on his way to work, the latest victim of the deadly Kinahan-Hutch feud. It is believed his killers had been lying in wait for him.

He was found in an underground car park just off Dorset Street

A car believed to have been used in the killing was found about a kilometre away on Clonliffe Avenue, with a gun and silencer inside.

His death has led to calls for the Taoiseach to follow through on plans to regenerate Dublin's north inner city.

Michael Keogh.

Labour TD Joe Costello has also called for the establishment of an International Criminal Assets Bureau to seize the profits of criminals abroad.

"Nothing has been done to deal with the international threat - where all the drugs come from," he said.

"Until we can have an International Criminal Assets Bureau where those assets of the drug dealers and the cartels can be seized, we will never be able to stop the supply.

"When the supply of money is coming through, so also (is) the supply of guns, so also (are) the killings."