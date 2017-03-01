Galway University researchers conducting study into raising children with disabilities
01/03/2017 - 10:09:31Back to Ireland Home
Researchers in Galway University are calling on parents to tell them what it is like to raise a child with a disability.
They are conducting an international study on the impact on relationships of having children with non-physical disabilities in particular.
The team would like to hear from Irish couples about their experiences and say previous research has seen mostly mums reply and as a result a large piece of the picture is missing.
They have launched an online survey and are asking couples to fill it out.
Join the conversation - comment here