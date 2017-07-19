Galway residents march to protest waiting times for ambulances

Residents in Galway are urging the HSE to take action over waiting times for ambulances.

Up to 100 protesters marched in the city this afternoon saying waiting times can often reach up to, or even exceed, three hours from call out time.

Some people have told Galway Bay FM that they are fearful lives will be lost.

"I just know so many people who have been caught out, literally sitting in doctors' offices waiting for ambulances - it's just ridiculous," said one woman.