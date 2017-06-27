Galway Gardaí 'concerned' for missing teenage boy

Gardaí in Co. Galway have said they are concerned about a teenage boy who has been missing from his home since Friday.

Officers in Salthill are asking for help in finding 17-year-old Francis Ward who is five feet nine inches tall, of medium build and has short, brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black hoody and navy runners.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who can help to find him to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.