Galway cobbles to be removed after number of injured pedestrians increase

Galway's Shop Street is ripping up its cobble stones, because they are tripping up pedestrians.

The casualties include a woman in her sixties who broke her two front teeth and another in her eighties who broke her cheekbone.

The number of people getting hurt has increased since the council started doing repairs on the paving which was laid down 20 years ago.

The Irish edition of The Times says the city council is looking at other options for the pedestrian area but work is unlikely to start this year.