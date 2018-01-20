Gala ball set to raise funds in aid of Haiti

Dublin will host a gala ball this evening in aid of Haiti.

It is still considered one of the poorest countries in the world and has suffered a series of devastating natural disasters, including Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Orlaith Grehan from the charity Haven, outlined what the money raised at tonight’s event will be used for.

"The Haiti Ball basically allows us to do our work in Haiti every year," she said.

"This year we’re launching a new business development programme, and we’re going to see 60 people in Haiti set up their own new businesses.

"It’s the support and generosity of the people of the Haiti ball that makes this kind of work possible and help the communities of Haiti that need a hand up at the moment."

- Digital desk