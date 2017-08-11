GAA reconsiders deal with Ticketmaster following cancellation of tickets due to touting

The GAA says it will not rule out ending its deal with Ticketmaster if touting continues to be a problem.

The organisation has cancelled a number of tickets for the Dublin Tyrone All Ireland semi final after they emerged online for four times their face value.

Alan Milton, Director of Communications with the GAA, said: “There’s more than just the GAA involved in this particular discussion but I’d definitely be keen to sit down with other sporting bodies and other organisations that are affected negatively by it.”

“I wouldn’t rule that particular avenue out but it’s probably too early to say at this juncture,” he added.

There have been calls for stricter rules to clamp down on ticket touting.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock says we need to boycott these sites and stop the practice for good.

“The reality is ticket touting is becoming more formalized and more common than ever before. People see it as a way of making a quick few euro without leaving their home and often within just 24 hours of the tickets going on sale,” said Mr Rock.

“It’s quite clear the more people reward this behavior by buying from these types of websites, the more people will tout and the less supply will not be available to the real fans in the first place,” he added.