Further tests planned for Tuam mother and baby home site this month
07/07/2017
More tests are planned on the former mother and baby home site in Tuam, in Co Galway.
The Department of Children says further geophysical surveys will begin this month at the site where infant remains were confirmed last March.
Minister Katherine Zappone has also invited former residents to participate in an extended consultation process to discuss their experiences.
Over 100 people took part in an event in Dublin last month and new meetings are now being planned around the country.
