Further respite support to be made available for parents of children with Prader-Willi Syndrome

Health Minister Simon Harris says further respite support will be put in place for parents of children living with Prader-Willi Syndrome.

It is a rare condition with a range of symptoms including restricted growth, learning difficulties, problem behaviours and a chronic feeling of hunger.

Launching the first national survey on the needs of people with PWS and their families, Minister Harris says he wants to see the HSE engage with the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, and listen to the needs of parents.

"This is a very particular, rare and instense condition for any family to have to live with.

"What I would like to see is the HSE to engage with the finding of this report with the association and listen to the needs of the family.

"One size does not fit all when it comes to respite, these children have very specific needs.

"The report will now inform the development of policy in this area."