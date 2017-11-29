Further evidence of institutional abuse found at Áras Attracta care home

The healthcare watchdog has found further evidence of institutional abuse at the Áras Attracta care home in Mayo.

The institution has until February to improve standards or it may be closed.

A three-year improvement plan was put in place for Aras Attracta in 2015 after a Prime Time programme unearthed disturbing and abusive practices in the centre.

Since then HIQA inspectors have found little-sustained improvement at the centre.

By May 2017, most residents continued to experience an institutional model of care, with centralised practices and limited or no opportunities for personal development and growth.

HIQA found that the provider of Áras Attracta had failed to: improve the lives of all residents living on the campus,

implement action plans within the required timelines,

implement and adhere to the HSE’s own national safeguarding policy,

respond to a significant number of occurrences and reports of alleged abuse between residents,

progress the plan to transition residents to more appropriate, community-based accommodation,

consult with residents before making decisions impacting on residents’ personal finances,

appropriately investigate and respond to concerns,

ensure governance arrangements and improvements were sustained.

Inspectors reported that staff said they don't have proper time to ensure resident's social care needs are met.

As a result, many residents are spending significant amounts of time on their own with no social interaction, where residents had plans for trips outside the home cancelled because of staffing issues

Management at Aras Attracta were also found to be making decisions about residents' personal finances without consulting them.

In September the HSE was informed of the decision to close Aras Attracta, a plan was then submitted to improve conditions for residents.

They have been given until February to improve the situation, or Aras Attracta may be closed.