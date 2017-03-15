Further drugs and cash seized by Gardaí in Meath

Gardaí have today made a further seizure of controlled drugs and cash at at Pettetstown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

Gardaí from the special crime task force, in collaboration with specialised units from the Dublin region, armed support unit and Gardaí from the Meath division carried out an intelligence led operation targeting organised crime.

During the course of today’s search, controlled drugs with an estimated street value €285k, were recovered along with approximately €100k in cash.

This is in addition to heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of €60k, approximately €50k in cash and a sub machine gun which were

Two men, aged 35 and 23, who were arrested yesterday as part of this investigation remain in Garda custody.