Funerals of women killed in Louth crash to take place today

The funerals of three women who were tragically killed in a crash in Co Louth on Friday are taking place today.

The collision happened in Ardee in the early hours of Friday morning on the N2.

Thousands will mourn in the tiny picturesque village of Bruckless in Co Donegal, as the funerals of the three victims of the road tragedy in Ardee in Co Louth get underway later.

Margaret McGonigle, 69, and her 39-year-old daughter Mairead Mundy, along with their close friend Rachel Cassidy Battles are to be laid to rest today.

They had been travelling home from Dublin airport following a dream holiday in Turkey when they were involved in a three-car road traffic collision in Co Louth in the early hours of Friday morning.

Funeral Mass for Margaret McGonigle and Mairead Mundy gets underway at 11am at the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal in Bruckless with the burial taking place in the adjoining cemetery.

While the funeral mass for Rachael Cassidy Battles will take place at 2:30pm, also at the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal in Bruckless.