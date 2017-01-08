Funeral of Theresa MacGowan, mother of Pogues' Shane MacGowan, takes place today

The funeral of Therese MacGowan, the mother of Pogues singer Shane MacGowan, took place today in Tipperary.

Her funeral mas wass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Silvermines, Tipperary.

Mrs MacGowan died at the age of 87, when her car hit a wall near Nenagh in Co Tipperary.

Her son Shane (59) attended the funeral in a wheelchair.

Her coffin was carried by her daughter Siobhan and her husband Anthony Hayes.

Mrs MacGowan is to be cremated later today in a private ceremony.