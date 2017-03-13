Funeral of mother and children who died in Clondalkin fire to take place today

A funeral service will take place today for the mother and children who died in the tragic fire in Clondalkin in Dublin last week.

27-year-old Annmarie O'Brien who was pregnant, her daughter Paris and their cousins Holly and Jordan will be laid to rest in Bray after 10am requiem mass in Shankill.

Annmarie and her daughter Paris.

Holly and Jordan's mother, Biddy O'Brien remains critically ill in hospital.

Hundreds of people turned out for a prayer service for the family in Bray County Wicklow yesterday, not far from where Annmarie grew up.

Speaking afterwards, Fr Paul O’Driscoll said it is a nightmare experience for the family.

"The emotion is very deep. They kind of get themselves together and then they're in floods of tears again or you know, words are very inadequate."