Funeral of Martin McGuinness to take place on same day as Derry City FC captain's burial

The funeral of former Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness will take place on Thursday.

The funeral will take place on the same day as Derry City FC captain Ryan McBride who died at his home in Derry on Sunday night.

The 66-year-old Sinn Féin veteran, who was diagnosed with a rare heart condition at the end of last year, died in Altnegalvin Hospital overnight.

It will leave his home - 20, Westland Terrace - at 1.20pm on Thursday for St Columba's Church in Longtower for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

His burial will take place aterwards at the City Cemetery in Derry.

A Tricolour flies at half mast at the 'Free Derry' wall in the Bogside after the death of Martin McGuinness, aged 66. Pic: PA

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams today visited Mr McGuinness's family in the Bogside.

He spent more than an hour at the house.

