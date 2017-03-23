Funeral of Martin McGuinness in pictures

Thousands packed the streets of Derry City today as the body of the former Stormont deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander was brought through the streets of his home town for the final time.
The funeral of Martin McGuinness took place in Derry’s Bogside this afternoon.
Former US president Bill Clinton and ex-Democratic Unionist Stormont first ministers Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster were among those attending Thursday’s requiem mass in Derry for the Sinn Fein veteran.
Irish President Michael D Higgins and his predecessor, Mary McAleese, also attended the funeral, as did Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.
