Funeral of Coast Guard captain Dara Fitzpatrick to take place today

The funeral takes place this morning of captain Dara Fitzpatrick who died after Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 116 crashed earlier this week.

The search is continuing for her three fellow crew members off the County Mayo coast.

An accomplished pilot, mother and animal lover - tributes have poured in throughout this week for Captain Fitzpatrick.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick

She was leading her Rescue 116 team as they supported a recovery mission off the coast of Mayo on Monday night when the helicopter went down.

Captain Fitzpatrick was recovered from the water early on Tuesday however efforts to revive her failed.

In the days since her parents and siblings have paid tribute to her - saying as far as Dara was concerned they had no regrets.

She is survived by her young son Fionn, immediate family and colleagues in the coastguard and wider maritime community.

Hundreds are expected to pay their respects at her funeral in Glencullen this morning - President Michael D Higgins will join mourners as they bid farewell to a much loved member of the Irish Coast Guard.