Funeral of Bobby Messett, man shot in Bray Boxing Club, takes place today

The funeral takes place this morning of Bobby Messett - who was killed during a shooting in Wicklow.

Olympic boxing champion Katie Taylor has offered her condolences to the 50-year-old's family - saying they did not deserve this heartache.

Bobby Messet was killed and two others seriously injured when a gunman opened fire at Bray Boxing Club early on Tuesday morning.

Bobby Messett.

Today, his family and friends will gather in Wicklow to say their final goodbyes.

Last night, boxing champion Katie Taylor issued a statement offering her condolences to the Messett family - saying she can not imagine the sense of despair and injustice they must be dealing with.

She also says she is relieved her father and former coach Pete Taylor survived the attack - although admits she has had little contact with him in the last three years.

However, she has criticised being linked to the story and has moved to distance herself from Bray Boxing Club.

Katie Taylor and Dad Pete.

- Digital Desk