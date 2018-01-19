Funeral for Dolores O'Riordan to be held in Limerick on Tuesday

Update 6.25pm: Limerick is to come to a virtual standstill next Sunday as fans of local music legend Dolores ORiordan are be afforded the opportunity to pay their respects to the late adored songbird in a special four-hour public reposal normally reserved for Popes and Presidents, writes David Raleigh.

The late Cranberries frontwoman, who suddenly passed away at a London hotel last Monday, will lie in public reposal at St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick, from 12.30pm-4pm, Sunday, January 21st.

Ms O'Riordan's remains will be separately reposed at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, from 4pm, Monday, followed by her removal that night at 8pm, to St Ailbes' Church, Ballybricken for her funeral mass, Tuesday at 11.30am.

This will be followed by a private family burial.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a visit to Limerick today signed a book of condolences in memory of Dolores O’Riordan, opened by Limerick City and County Council at City Hall, Merchants Quay.

The mother of three is expected to be laid to rest in a private ceremony alongside her father Terry, who passed away in 2011, in Caherelly Cemetery, situated a short distance from her family home.

O'Riordan, 46, is survived by her loving mother Eileen; children Taylor, Molly and Dakota and her ex husband and former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton, as well as her sister Angela, brothers Terence, Brendan, Donal, Joseph and P.J., relatives and "a large circle of friends", according to official obituary arrangements published online.

Earlier: Coroner awaiting results of 'various tests' to find cause of death for Dolores O'Riordan

A coroner investigating the death of The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan is awaiting for the results of "various tests".

The inquest into the death of The Cranberries frontwoman opened today.

The 46-year-old was found "unresponsive" at a hotel on central London's Park Lane on Monday morning.

Police say her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Stephen Earl said a post-mortem examination has taken place, as he opened the inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court this morning.

He said: "This lady was staying at a hotel in central London when on Monday 15 January she was found unresponsive in her room.

"The London Ambulance Service was contacted and verified her death at the scene.

"Subsequently the Met Police attended and they determined the death to be non-suspicious."

He continued: "A post-mortem has now been carried out and the court is awaiting results of various tests that have been commissioned."

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe adjourned the hearing until April 3 when a date for the full inquest will be set.

No family were present at the court.