Funeral arrangements for Bishop Eamonn Casey announced

Funeral arrangements for the late Bishop Eamonn Casey have been announced.

The reception of remains will take place on Wednesday March 15 at 7pm at the Cathedral of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven and Saint Nicholas, Galway.

The funeral mass will take place on Thursday March 16 at 2pm at the Cathedral of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven and Saint Nicholas, Galway, followed by internment in the Cathedral crypt.

Bishop Eamonn Casey died yesterday, aged 89.

He is reported to have passed away peacefully at a nursing home in Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare.

Mr Casey left Ireland amid controversy in the early 90's after it was discovered he had fathered a child with an American divorcee Annie Murphy.

Eamonn Casey was ordained a Catholic priest in 1951, he was appointed Bishop of Kerry 18 years later, and Bishop of Galway in 1976.

He was seen as a progressive and highly influential member of the Church, until his resignation in 1992 after reports surfaced of his sexual relationship with Annie Murphy, with whom he had a son.

It was a pivotal moment for the Church in Ireland, which until then held considerable influence over society and politics.