Full inquiry into sale of NAMA's Northern Ireland loanbook to go ahead

The Cabinet has approved a Commission of Investigation into the sale of NAMA's Northern Ireland loanbook.

There has been controversy over the sale to Cerberus, which the Comptroller and Auditor General described as seriously deficient.

That inquiry also found the Irish taxpayer lost out on a potential hundreds of million of euro from the sale.

Enda Kenny has told the Dáil that a full inquiry will now go ahead.

"Following receipt of further observations from the Fianna Fail party from Deputy Wallace, I took those into account and had approval given for the terms of reference for that.

"These are actions that are being taken by Government in respect of matters of public concern," he said.