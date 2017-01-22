Fuel prices see biggest monthly increase in almost two years

Fuel prices have seen their biggest monthly increase in nearly two years.

The AA says petrol and diesel are up by 5 cent a litre, compared to December.

Petrol prices are now at their highest since March 2015.

The AA says the average cost of a litre of petrol is just over €1.36, while diesel is just under €1.27.

It is calling for a reduction in what it calls "excessive" fuel taxes.

An estimated 63% of the retail price of petrol consists of taxes.

Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer Affairs at AA Ireland highlighted. “While it’s impossible to know what the long-term future holds when it comes to fuel prices, currently all the factors which inform prices are trending into the wrong direction for motorists.”