Fuel allowance can be paid in two lump sums starting this winter

The fuel allowance will be payable in two lump sums this winter instead of as a weekly payment.

The Department of Social Protection has said the change will allow people to save money by buying in bulk.

A study they carried out suggests it is 11% more expensive to buy kerosene in small amounts compared to a large purchase.

They have also suggested people will be able to get coal €3 a bag cheaper if they buy in bulk.

