Fuel allowance can be paid in two lump sums starting this winter
21/07/2017 - 10:12:20Back to Ireland Home
The fuel allowance will be payable in two lump sums this winter instead of as a weekly payment.
The Department of Social Protection has said the change will allow people to save money by buying in bulk.
A study they carried out suggests it is 11% more expensive to buy kerosene in small amounts compared to a large purchase.
They have also suggested people will be able to get coal €3 a bag cheaper if they buy in bulk.
Join the conversation - comment here