Frustration over latest constituency changes

A number of TD's have been venting their anger at the latest constituency changes.

The Constituency Commission review says Laois and Offaly should be merged - meaning the combined counties will lose a TD.

With the changes, Dublin Central, Kildare South, and Cavan-Monaghan will all gain an extra deputy.

In the Dáil last night, the redrawing of constituency lines raised the hackles of TDs from affected areas.

Fianna Fáil's Eugene Murphy said he really feels sorry for people.

"In my own constituency in Roscommon and Galway it is absolute brutal butchery and I really feel sorry for the people of the Boyle area, who are now going to be thrusted into Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal."