Frustration over delay in rollout of National Broadband Plan

Opposition parties are again frustrated by the delay in the rollout of the National Broadband Plan.

Recently Minister Denis Naughten said he does not expect any more developments with the scheme over the next 18 months.

It is thought up to half a million homes in rural Ireland are unable to connect to high speed broadband.

Fianna Fail spokesperson on Communications Timmy Dooley outlines the reasons for his frustration.

"Well I'm bitterly disappointed because broadband rollout to rural areas has been promised since 2012 and as of today the Government are certainly no closer to making that happen.

"The fact that the Minister is refusing to say when a contract will be issued, he's refusing to say when the work might start, and he's refusing to give any kind of a completion date for the services to be provided," he said.