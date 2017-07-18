Frontline gardaí want bodycams, says GRA spokesman

The Garda Representative Association wants officers' uniforms to include body cameras.

The call comes as the measure is introduced in London from this week.

The GRA, which represents rank-and-file gardaí, said that bodycams are a vital tool in evidence-gathering for both gardaí and the general public.

"There's a myth going abound, I think, in the Republic and in other jurisdictions, that somehow police don't want these," said GRA spokesman John O’Keefe.

"We certainly want them in the frontline gardaí in Ireland, because it's the best evidence available for everybody, it's the real independent expert witness.

"There's better communications between police and civilians, and we know that complaints are down in areas that it's been in operation."