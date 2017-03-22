Fresh threat of strike as Bus Éireann plans cost-cutting measures

Unions are again warning of strike action at Bus Éireann if the company goes ahead with plans to cut pay.

The company is expected to inform staff today that it wants to implement a raft of cost-cutting measures, from as early as next week.

Management have said the company will become insolvent by May if the cuts are not introduced.

Willie Quigley of the UNITE union thinks the company is being provocative.

“If there is no engagement and the company repeat what they have done so far a number of times, which was to threaten unilateral imposition of cuts - the unions have agreed that is that happens then strike notice is triggered again.”