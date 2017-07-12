Fresh reviews needed for cardiac care in the South East says Sinn Féin TD

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cull inane has said there needs to be a fresh review of cardiac services in the South East.

Deputy Cull inane has welcomed agreement from a cross section of the Dáil on a motion supporting improved cardiac services at University Hospital Waterford.

He has said the need for 24/7 emergency cardiac care is very real and the recent passing of Thomas Power en-route to hospital has tragically brought the truth home.

"What the motion seeks to do is to put pressure on the Government to make sure that the fresh review into cardiac care in the South East happens as quickly as possible,"he said.