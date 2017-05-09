Fresh calls for Garda Commissioner to resign after more contradictions of her evidence to PAC

There are fresh calls for the Garda Commissioner to resign this afternoon, after more contradictions of her evidence to the Public Accounts Committee.

Noirín O'Sullivan last week insisted she only found out about financial issues at the Templemore training college during a 'brief meeting' over a cup of tea.

But the Committee has today received a lengthy written record of the two-hour meeting from the Garda head of HR.

In the Dáil, Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams says there is no confidence left in the Commissioner.

"Taoiseach, the Commissioner's position is untenable but, it's not easy to understand why you will not remover her from office - there's no rational explanation.

"The majority of parties now here in Leinster House want the Commissioner to go and you need to act," he said.