Fresh appeal launched for information on 2007 murder of Paul Quinn

Crimestoppers has today launched a fresh appeal for information on the 10th anniversary of the murder of Paul Quinn.

Paul, a 21 year-old from Annamar, Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, was lured to sheds at Tullyvanus, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan on October 20, 2007.

He was then attacked by a group of eight to 10 men. He was subsequently admitted to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he died of his injuries.

The renewed appeal from Crimestoppers and the Gardaí coincides with a review of the case by the Serious Crime Review Team in An Garda Síochána.

A special programme being broadcast tonight by RTE’s Prime Time programme.

Calls to Crimestoppers are anonymous. Callers do not need to leave their name or address. You may receive a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Breege and Stephen Quinn - parents of murder victim Paul Quinn - in 2013.

Speaking today, Superintendent Alan Cunningham, Carrickmacross Garda Station said, “It’s now ten years since Paul was murdered and we hope that with the passing of time some members of the public will be willing to come forward. We know that there are people out there who have the information to help us solve this case and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

“We are particularly keen to hear from people in the South County Armagh and Monaghan areas. If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25. They will not be asked for any of their personal details. Otherwise information can be given to investigating Gardaí at Carrickmacross Garda Station or any Garda Station.”

Crimestoppers chairman Tim Dalton said: “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details. The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction.

“Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation.”