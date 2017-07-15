Fresh appeal for information about 29-year-old Linda Christian missing from Blanchardstown

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of 29-year-old Linda Christian who is missing from Blanchardstown.

Linda, who is missing from Blanchardstown, was last seen on Saturday, June 24.

She is described as being five foot three inches tall, of slim build and with long brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink gym bag.

Anyone who may have seen Linda or who can help in finding her is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.