Fresh appeal after fatal crash that killed six-year-old boy

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses in relation to crash that claimed the life of a six-year-old boy in south county Dublin.

The youngster was hit by a white van on Friday afternoon on the Shanganagh Road in Shankill, near the Hazelwood estate. He died the following day in Temple Street Hospital.

The collision happened at about 4.45pm.

The driver of the van has been interviewed by gardaí.

Detectives are now asking drivers who may have dash cam footage taken at or near the crash to to contact the Gardaí at Shankill garda station on (01) 666 5900, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.