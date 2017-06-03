Free wi-fi on way for towns right across Ireland

Free wireless broadband is to be rolled out in Irish towns and cities over the next three years.

It follows an agreement reached by the European Parliament, the EU Commission and the EU Council of Ministers.

Just under 8,000 urban centres across the European Union, including Ireland, will benefit from the initiative which will be EU-funded through local authorities.

Eoin O'Leary of the EU Commission said the plan would be a huge boost for provincial towns where broadband coverage is currently weak.

"This means local authorities in Ireland will be able to access grants to set up wi-fi in towns across Ireland, so that no matter where you are in an Irish town, you should be able to get online for free," he said.