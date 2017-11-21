Free parking in Limerick city this Christmas has been cancelled

Free parking on the streets of Limerick in the run up to Christmas has been cancelled.

The initiative has been in place for a number of years to bring shoppers into the city.

Limerick city councillor John Loftus says office workers were taking advantage of the initiative.

He said: "There wasn't a great deal of benefit to people coming into the city with cars because there is lots of offices for business in the city and the people in the offices were just using the free parking situation ."

A new "park and stride" system is set to replace the free parking in December.

Shoppers can now pay for their parking outside the city and make the short walk into town.