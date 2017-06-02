Free healthcare could cost tax payers €2.8bn every year on top of current spending
Plans for free healthcare could cost the tax payer €2.8bn every year on top of current health spending.
The Future of Healthcare report proposes a series of measures including free GP care for everyone, free hospital treatment, cuts to prescription charges and a reduction in surgery waiting times.
It is understood the changes could be achieved for a total of €2.8bn over a 10 year period however The Irish Daily Mail reports that could be the yearly cost.
