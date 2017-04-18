Free childcare scheme to be extended to another eight counties

A free childcare scheme for people in emergency accommodation is reportedly being extended beyond Dublin.

Cork City, Cavan, Donegal, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Offaly and Wicklow will be covered by the programme that grants children under five 25 hours of free childcare a week and a daily meal.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said that the cost of childcare prevents parents from taking up work and education opportunities, and the scheme is aimed at "lifting that barrier for those families in greatest need".