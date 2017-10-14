Free architectural event kicks off in Dublin

Ireland's largest ever annual architectural event, Open House Dublin, kicks off this weekend.

Buildings that are not usually accessible to the public and buildings of architectural merit open their doors for the weekend, with architectural tours provided by expert guides.

It includes 104 building tours and 50 other free events such as walking tours, talks, workshops and exhibitions.

The full programme is available at: architecturefoundation.ie/openhouse.

"It tries to bring people closer to architecture to reveal architectures impact on them and to encourage people to really engage with their city," said the Director of the Irish Architecture Foundation Nathalie Weadick.

"The programme offers a wide variety of architectural gems from mid-century concrete wonders to historic homes dripping with architectural detail to contemporary, new invention and creativity," she added.