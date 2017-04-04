Frances Fitzgerald to outline independent review of Gardaí to Cabinet

The Tánaiste and Justice Minister will outline proposals for an independent review of the Gardaí to Cabinet this morning.

It is understood it would involve giving more power to the Policing Authority and the Garda Ombudsman.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald is expected to outline plans for a broad ranging review of An Garda Siochana.

This is likely to be conducted by an independent panel which may include some international experts.

The culture inside the Gardaí and their recruitment and training processes are likely to be under the microscope.

As is Garda management - with the Irish Times reporting that the Justice Minister is happy to accept Fianna Fáil's calls for the Policing Authority to supervise the office of the Garda Commissioner and how she discharges her duties.

It is understood that Frances Fitzgerald will give a broad scope to the investigation and is open to suggestions from her cabinet colleagues at this mornings meeting.

She'll then seek permission to consult with the other parties to formally prepare terms of reference for the investigation.