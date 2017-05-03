Frances Fitzgerald tells Garda superintendents 'you have a clear role to play in this'

Garda superintendents have been told they are responsible for what goes on on their watch.

The Justice Minister says they need to find out why there have been such major errors made in the force, and she has warned they are never to happen again.

Frances Fitzgerald has made specific reference to the recent controversies surrounding breath tests and speeding fines in her speech at the superintendents annual conference today.

She claims serious issues have damaged trust in An Garda Siochána, but believes public respect remains.

"It would be remiss of me to discuss ethics and not mention the recent controversy over MATs and FCNs. The MATs issue, at face value, raises potentially serious ethical and cultural issues for the Garda Síochána.

"I have said before and I say it again here today, this is not about blame. It is though, about responsibility. It is about doing the right thing. It is about how we go about our business. I don’t need to tell you, as managers in An Garda Síochána, that supervisors and managers are responsible for what goes on on their watch.

"We need to find out what happened, why it happened, and make sure it never happens again. As Superintendents, you have a clear role to play in this," she said.