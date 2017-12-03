Frances Fitzgerald could be appointed head of Fine Gael's abortion referendum campaign

Frances Fitzgerald could be appointed as the head of Fine Gael's abortion referendum campaign as part of her return to front-line politics.

The Sunday Times reports the Taoiseach is also set to offer her the position of Chair of the Oireachtas budgetary oversight committee.

The appointments would be made if the former Tánaiste is exonerated after giving evidence to the Disclosures Tribunal in January.

She resigned from her position earlier this week over her handling of the Garda whistleblower controversy.
KEYWORDS: Frances Fitzgerald, Fine Gael, Abortion Referendum, Tánaiste

 

