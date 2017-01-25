Fourth man arrested after major 'ready for use' firearms seizure in Dublin

Gardaí have confirmed a fourth man has been arrested over a major firearms seizure in Dublin yesterday.

Twenty items, including an assault rifle and a submachine gun, were recovered in the Greenogue industrial estate near Rathcoole in west Dublin.

Three men in their 40s and 50s were detained yesterday and taken to separate Garda stations for questioning. One was arrested at the scene.

A fourth man has also been detained as part of the investigation.

Gardaí investigating criminal gangs discovered the arms, some of which were loaded and ready for use.

Armed gardaí with the Forensic Technical Bureau at the scene in Greenogue business park in Rathcoole Co Dublin. Pic: RollingNews.ie

Detective Superintendent with the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Tony Howard said: "...I can say at this stage that a number of firearms were actually loaded and it would appear were ready to be taken away...These firearms are lethal."

Among the lethal weapons seized are at least one assault rifle, a sub machine gun, several handguns and several semi-automatic pistols. A considerable amount of ammunition was also recovered.

Detective Superintendent Howard said it was a significant setback to gangland criminals. One line of inquiry is that the stash could be connected to the so-called Kinahan/Hutch feud .