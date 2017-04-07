Four-year-old boy killed in digger accident on farm

A four-year-old boy has died in a farm accident in Co Fermanagh.

It is understood the youngster was killed in an incident involving a JCB-type digger.

Police attended the property in the Maguiresbridge area at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

The Northern Ireland Heath and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances of the fatal incident.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Inspector Glen Latimer said: "The child was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Local PSNI will work closely with the Health and Safety Executive as they investigate the circumstances."