Four people arrested in connection with Carlow armed robbery due in court

Four people arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Carlow this week are due in court this morning.

Two men threatened staff and fired a shot during the incident at the Topaz filling station on the M9 at Tinryland on Wednesday.

No one was injured but the men made off with a small sum of cash.

Three men and one woman, all in their 20s, were arrested following a search of a house in Carlow town a short time later.

They are due before Carlow District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.

- Digital Desk