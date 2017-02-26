Four people arrested for 'drink driving' in Kildare

Four people were arrested for 'drink driving' last night during a Garda operation called 'Operation Sound'.

Another two vehicles were seized for no unsurance and a total of 25 fixed charge notices were issued for various road traffic offences.

The operation involved a series of high visibility mandatory alcohol testing (MAT) checkpoints carried our simultaneously across Kildare.

A total of 22 checkpoints were carried out in Rathangan, Monasterevin, Kilcullen and Newbridge.

220 motorists were breath tested.
