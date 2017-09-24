Four people arrested after two men stabbed in Co Kerry

Four people have been arrested after two young men were stabbed in Tralee, Co Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

The two men, both in their early 20s, suffered stab wounds at Strand Street, Tralee sometime between 12.30am and 1am.

Both men were taken to University Hospital Kerry where one man's injuries were described as not serious and he was later released.

The other victim remains in hospital but gardai understand his condition is not life-threatening.

Four people - two men and two women who are foreign nationals - were arrested and are detained at Listowel, Killarney and Castleisland Garda Stations.