Four-month-old baby boy 'died due to head trauma', inquest hears

A baby boy who died at four months old suffered fatal head trauma, an inquest heard, writes Louise Roseingrave.

Baby Joshua Smith was born on August 30 2016 and died on January 1st last,

The infant's address was given as Barley Hill, Bohola, Co Mayo. Inspector Kevin Gately said the investigation into the baby's death was ongoing.

He sought a six month adjournment of the inquest proceedings from Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane.

Dublin Coroner's Court heard that the baby boy's life support machine was turned off at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin on January 1 2017.

Baby Joshua was pronounced dead at 12.44pm by Dr Helen Daly.

The infant was formally identified by his mother to Garda Nicola Dolan of Ballyhaunis Garda Station at the hospital on the same day.

The court heard that Garda Dolan identified the child's remains to Garda Stewart Connolly of Sundrive Road garda station who in turn formally identified the child to pathology staff ahead of a post-mortem examination.

The autopsy was carried out by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy.

Dr Cassidy gave evidence in court stating the cause of the infant's death. "In my opinion the cause of death was due to head trauma," Dr Cassidy told the court.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until September 7 2017 as criminal proceedings are being contemplated.

No family were present in court but the baby's mother was legally represented.

Dr Cullinane conveyed her condolences to the family of baby Joshua on the tragic loss of the child.