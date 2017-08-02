Four men arrested for IRA membership in Dublin

Gardaí investigating the activities of dissident republicans have arrested four men.

Searches and arrests were carried out in the Dublin area early this morning by Gardaí from the Special Detective Unit and Gardaí from the Meath Division.

The four men, two in their 40s and two in their 20s, were arrested for membership of the IRA.

They are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act in Dublin Garda Stations.