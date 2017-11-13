Four men arrested by gardaí investigating Hutch-Kinahan feud charged with conspiracy to murder

Four men have been charged with conspiracy to murder after being arrested in Dublin last week as part of a major operation by gardaí investigating the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

The court heard that on Saturday, Luke Wilson of Cremona Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 and Joseph Kelly of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 were charged with conspiracy to murder a man called Gary Hanley sometime between September 15, 2017, and the day of the arrests.

They are also accused of possession a Beretta handgun with intent to endanger life between those two dates.

Liam Brannigan from Bride Street, Dublin 8 and Alan Wilson of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8 are also charged with conspiring to murder Mr Hanley.