Four Irish artists compete for prestigious the Savills award

Four top Irish artists have been shortlisted for the Savills Arts Prize, to be presented at Vue 2017, Ireland’s national contemporary art fair.

Janet Mullarney, Samuel Walsh, Charles Tyrrell and John Gibbons are in contention for the €5,000 prize, which will be awarded to an artist who has exhibited in the last year and made a substantial contribution to the visual arts in Ireland.

The overall winner will be announced on Thursday at the opening of Vue 2017 at the Royal Hibernian Academy gallery. The Fair runs until Sunday, November 5.

RHA director Dr Patrick Murphy, who has an extensive track record as a curator of contemporary Irish art, has adjudicated on nominations received from a panel of Irish art experts.

"This is the third year the Savills Art Prize has been presented at Vue and we hope the award will become as important to Irish art as the Turner Prize is in the UK," said Vue 2017 organiser Louis O’Sullivan.

Last year’s prize was awarded to one of the country’s most noted living artists, Patrick Graham.

This year’s nominees are sculptor Janet Mullarney, abstract artist Samuel Walsh, John Gibbons and abstract painter Charles Tyrrell.

Charles Tyrrell

“Savills is the perfect partner to present the Prize as most art is found in homes and businesses, and not just museums," said Louis O'Sullivan.

“Vue 2017 is a great opportunity for collectors and investors to experience some of the best contemporary art currently being created in Ireland, and to get some expert advice and guidance from leading galleries.”

Galleries participating in Vue 2017 include Art Box, Kerlin Gallery, Cross Gallery, Gibbons and Nicholas, Molesworth Gallery, Peppercanister Gallery, Stoney Road Press, Hillsboro Fine Art, Green on Red, Eight, Kevin Kavanagh Gallery, Taylor Gallery, Black Church Print Studio, Kerlin Gallery, Catherine Hammond Gallery (Cork), Parallel Editions, Gormleys Fine Art, Solomon, Olivier Cornet, Oonagh Young Gallery, Claremorris Gallery and SO Fine Art Editions.

Opening hours are 6-8pm on Thursday, November 2, 11am-8pm on Friday, November 3, 11am-7pm on Saturday, November 4, and 12-6pm on Sunday, November 5.