Four in hospital after two-vehicle collision on N20 between Cork and Limerick
10/12/2017 - 12:36:14Back to Ireland Home
A section of the N20 Limerick/Cork road has been closed this afternoon following an accident this morning.
The two-vehicle, head-on collision occurred between Rourke’s Cross and Charleville shortly before 11am.
Four people have been taken to University Hospital Limerick and the seriousness of their injuries is unknown.
Gardaí say the road is likely to remain closed for several hours and that diversions are in place.